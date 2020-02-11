Stockton University has won a United States Department of Agriculture grant to promote maple sugaring in South Jersey, using native red maple trees rather than the standard sugar maple. The university is seeking property owners interested in trying to produce syrup with their own trees.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has launched a new technology that allows patrons to play live slots from a connected device. The online slots were introduced at a news conference Monday morning, and the games went live immediately afterwards.
The flu season is peaking across the United States, and South Jersey hospitals are taking steps to stem the virus from spreading. The measures include barring visitors showing any flu symptoms as well those under 14 years old. Educating as many people as possible is also high on the agenda.
A 53-year-old Atlantic City man was found fatally shot in a car Friday evening in the city’s North Inlet neighborhood, officials said. Jeffrey Simpson, also known as Rasheed Abdullah, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Lower Cape May wrestling beats Oakcrest in team playoffs. David Tosto's key win gives the Caper Tigers a 39-27 win in the first round of the South Jersey Group II playoffs.
