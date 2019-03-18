6-2 Sr. G

Ross averaged 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and three assists. He finished with a school record 2,161 career points. He will attend Caldwell University, a Division II school.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments