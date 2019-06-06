A former board member of the Miss America Organization has voluntarily dismissed a lawsuit she and four former Miss America state licensees filed claiming the group's new executives unlawfully took control of the MAO.
Jennifer Vaden Barth, a former MAO trustee, announced on social media Tuesday they did not have the funds to move the suit forward.
"At this juncture, I can do no more than what I've done. Continuing litigation will cost at least as much as we have already raised. In light of not having those funds available, I regretfully share that I have dismissed the case," Vaden Barth said in a statement posted on Facebook and a GoFundMe page started to raise money for the suit.