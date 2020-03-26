The bracket is out, and now it's your turn to get involved.
What is the best high school team since 2000?
Is it Wildwood girls basketball 2002?
Is it Absegami wrestling 2003?
Is it Mainland boys swimming 2018?
To vote in the first round of our tournament, go here. All of these teams are great in their own way, and this is all done in fun, so let's not go nuts.
What is your favorite match-up of the first round? Send me your thoughts on Twitter @ACPressHuba or email them to me at nhuba@pressofac.com.
While there are no games, we are going to do our best to celebrate all that is great in South Jersey high school sports and hold out hope that we will hear the crack of the bat and roar of the crowd in the coming months before the end of the school year. We have been doing this newsletter since the start of the football season. We want to keep it going, and we will do our best. We will get through this, and sports will return to the area.
Keeping in shape
Athletes around the area are doing their best to stay in shape for what they hope will be a spring season. Egg Harbor Township girls track coach Erika Vazquez has tasked her 7-year-old son, Jordan, with helping her. Jordan has starred in daily videos demonstrating exercises for the members of the Egg Harbor Township High School girls track and field team to do at home. Vazquez is the Eagles coach, and she posts the videos on Google Classroom.
“The girls are commenting on them,” Vazquez said. “It’s been brightening up their day. My son is having a blast.”
Going viral
With the high school spring sports scene on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local athletes are finding ways to stay connected and make something fun and positive in a very difficult situation.
Bridgette Gilliano and the Buena Regional softball team did just that last week.
Gilliano posted a video on her TikTok account that showed players and coaches passing around a softball. Each clip featured a different person in a different location catching and tossing the ball, all in unique and creative ways, to another teammate or coach.
Don't forget to follow our team
It takes a lot of people to cover high school sports. To get the latest on game day, follow our staffers on social media at:
• Nicholas Huba: @ACPressHuba
• Michael McGarry: @ACPressMcGarry
• Patrick Mulranen: @ACPressMulranen
• Ahmad Austin: @ACPressAustin
• Zac Spencer: @ACPressSpencer
• John Russo: @ACPress_Russo
• Mark Melhorn: @ACPressMelhorn
Visit HSLive and like our Facebook page, facebook.com/hslive.
That's it for now. We'll be back next Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.