Marcus Pierce scored his 1,000th career point and the St. Joseph High School boys basketball team made sure there will be a new state Non-Public B champion Tuesday night.

The Wildcats beat defending state Non-Public B champion Ranney School 54-47 in a South Jersey Non-Public B first-round game.

Marcus Pierce led the fifth-seeded Wildcats with 19 points. The junior guard entered the game needing five points to reach 1,000 for his career. He reached the milestone on a reverse layups early in the game.

Sophomores Daniel Skillings and Ja’son Prevard scored 12 and 11, respectfully, for St. Joe

Ranney led 22-20 at halftime. St. Joe was ahead 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

St. Joe (22-5) will play at fourth-seeded Holy Cross on Thursday

Ranney – Perkins 9, Troccoli 3, Klatsky 5, Zan 19, Davis 3, Braswell-Brown 2, Rhoden 2, Day 4

SJ – Skillings 12, Griffin 3, Stafford 2, Prevard 11, Urbonas 4, Rodriguez 3, Pierce 19

