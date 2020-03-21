Atlantic City vs. St. Joe basketball game

Marcus Pierce drives for St. Joseph while Atlantic City’s Ja’heem Frederick defends during Monday night’s game. Pierce, a sophomore, averages 20. 5 points per game.

Marcus Pierce

St. Joseph

6-1 Junior Guard

Pierce averaged 19.7 points and 3.4 assists. He sank 172 free throws and has 1,026 career points. St. Joe finished 22-6, reached the CAL Tournament semifinals and beat Wildwood Catholic and Atlantic City.

