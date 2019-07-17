All shows begin at 7 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City Boardwalk and are free.
• July 24: Gary U.S. Bonds and Heather Hardy and the Lil’ Mama Band
• July 31: The Phantom Blues Band and The Dane Anthony Band
• Aug. 7: Galactic and Quasimodo’s Bride
• Aug. 14: Johnny Sansone’s Jersey Gumbo starring ‘John Papa Gros’
• Aug. 21: Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience and Bobby T’s Tribute to Johnny Winter
• Aug. 28: Remember Jones and The Weeklings
• Sept. 4: The Cowsills and The Billy Walton Band