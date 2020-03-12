Margaret Mace School file

Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood. Sunday Aug. 19, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)

Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large afterschool events until further notice. This includes Thursday's volleyball game against St. Mary's of Vineland.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Load comments