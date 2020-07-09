The Margate Green Wave beat visiting Absecon 4-1 on Wednesday in the Atlantic County Baseball League. It was the first game of the season for both teams.
Green Wave pitchers Carson Denham and Dominic Buonadonna combined to pitch a no-hitter.
Denham went 2 2/3 innings and struck out two, and winner Buonadonna worked the final 4 1/3 innings and had 8 strikeouts.
Margate trailed 1-0 but scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Sam Daggers doubled in two runs, and Rocky Lacovara singled in Daggers. Nick Atohi hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and went 2 for 2. Dante DiPalmo added a hit.
Absecon scored on a walk.
Ocean City 6, Northfield 4: Steve Normane and Don Fiorentino each homered for visiting Ocean City (1-1) and Trevor Cohen had three hits.
Winning pitcher Tyler Mondile allowed three runs in four innings. Brendan Bean worked the final three innings for the save. Bean struck out six, including the final batter with the bases loaded.
For Northfield (0-1), Junior Mejia and Brett Uhing had three hits apiece.
