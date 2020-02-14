An elevated walkway is also coming to Amherst Avenue as part of a bulkhead project the city is working on. Phase one of the project includes replacing about 1,250 feet of bulkhead along the bay, which will be completed by May.
The second phase, which will begin in the fall, includes the construction of an eight to 10 foot wide elevated walkway the will extend about four blocks long.
“We want Amherst Ave. to be pedestrian friendly,” McLarnon said. “Ultimately we would like to carry it down to the Washington Avenue pier.”
The promenade will also have benches, trash receptacles and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access. Altogether the project will cost 1.6 million and is funded by appropriated funds from the city’s capital plan.
And while an elevated walkway is coming to the bay, some residents are pushing for a boardwalk on the beach.
“Margate is all in favor of a boardwalk, it’s just a matter of where they are,” said Glenn Klotz, director the Margate Boardwalk Committee. “We’re a boardwalk town. We’re on a boardwalk island.”
The five-person committee rolled out a petition in hopes to get 275 signatures from residents in favor of a boardwalk. He then plans to take the petition to commissioners and then, hopefully, get a referendum on the November general election ballot.
“We have a lot of people in Margate that use the Atlantic City and Ventnor boardwalks,” he said. “If they’re going to use it in Ventnor, let’s have it in Margate.”
He said a boardwalk would increase security in the city because it would provide lighting and allow police to better patrol the area. A boardwalk would also make it easier for emergency vehicles to access the beach if needed, he added.
But the city has no plans for constructing a beach boardwalk.
“We’re focusing on the bay,” McLarnon said. “The boardwalk on the beach was never part of the master plan. We have a lot of other needs to spend $30 million on than a boardwalk right now.”
