Ocean City Halloween parade

Alexis Salisbury, 2, of Margate, holds her new light-up toy. , as she watched the parade come down Asbury Avenue. Thursday, October 26

Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Load comments