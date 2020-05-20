Beach weather

Strollers on the beach in Margate practice social distancing, on a pleasant, but chilly, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, the following beaches will be protected from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. over weekends.

Beaches:

  • Clermont Avenue
  • Huntington Avenue
  • Thurlow Avenue
  • Washington Avenue

