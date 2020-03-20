Middle vs Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood Catholic’s Marianna Papazoglou #13 drives to the basket against Middle Township’s Kate Herlihy #12 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Marianna Papazoglou

Wildwood Catholic

5-11 Jr. F

Papazoglou averaged 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Manhattan and Monmouth have offered her NCAA Division I scholarships. Papazoglou has 1,512 career points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments