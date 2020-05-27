Wildwood Catholic junior forward Marianna Papazoglou drives toward the basket as Holy Spirit’s Maggie Cella defends during Thursday’s Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood. Papazoglou, a 5-foot-10 NCAA Division-I recruit, sank 9 of 17 shots and scored a game-high 21 points in the win. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at HSLive.me.