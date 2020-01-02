Wildwood Catholic vs Holy Spirit Girls Basketball

Wildwood Catholic Marianna Papazoglou plays tight defense on Holy Spirit's Savannah Keaser. Dec. 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

The Wildwood Catholic boys basketball team rightfully gets a lot of attention but Papazoglou averaged 20.5 points, 8 rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the Crusaders girls team to a 6-0 start.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments