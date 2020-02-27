Middle vs Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood Catholic Marianna Papazoglou #13 attempts a shot against Middle Township’s Maddie Barber #11 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle High School Monday JAn 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

5. Marianna Papazoglou: The Wildwood Catholic girls basketball standout picked up NCAA Division I scholarship offers from Monmouth University and Manhattan College this week.

