Wildwood Catholic vs St. Joe's Softball

Wildwood Catholic's Marianna Papazoglou makes a catch during the game against St. Joe's. May 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Marianna Papazoglou

Wildwood Catholic Jr.

Soccer, basketball, softball

Papazoglou averaged 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. She led the Crusaders soccer team with 13 goals and 10 assists last fall.  Papazoglou has committed to play basketball at the University of Pennsylvania.

