Mark Bruno, 45, a pharmaceutical sales representative from Northfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and obstruction of justice on Dec. 17, 2019.

Bruno worked for a company that marketed compounded medications and received a percentage of the insurance payments. Bruno admitted that he received $68,872 from the company and caused $524,935 in losses.

 Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 20 in Camden.

