The Mainland Regional baseball hitter just might have the coolest walk-up music in South Jersey. It’s “The Office” theme song.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments