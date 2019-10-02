Marlboro (1-3) at Southern Regional (3-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Southern has won two straight. Rams quarterback Cole Robinson has thrown six touchdown passes. Defensive linemen Sebastin Cervetto and Colby Saxton have both made 22 tackles for the Southern defense. Marlboro comes off a 24-17 win over Howell.
