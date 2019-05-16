Marlee Massaro went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a solo home run with four RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base for Cedar Creek in a 19-0 win over Pemberton in the First Round of the South Jersey Group II Playoffs on Thursday.
