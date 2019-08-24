The fifth and final day of the MidAtlantic fishing tournament has become known as Moving Day for the rapid pace at which the leaderboards change, and thanks to blue and white marlin, the day lived up to its reputation again.
A tournament-record $3,528,760 was handed out to nearly three dozen winners Friday. There were seven checks of at least six figures, and 17 of $15,000 or more.
Official weigh-in stations at Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May and Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland, opened at 5 p.m.
Representing Edward Bondarchuk’s Lighthouse Point, Florida-based Moore Bills, angler Dan Bannercon brought a 72-pound white marlin to the Ocean City station to take the lead for heaviest white marlin.
Shortly after, however, Michelle Keeney, angler for Alan Sadler’s North Palm Beach, Florida-based Intents, brought in another 72-pounder to the same scale to share the lead. Moore Bills and Intents remained at the top for a first-place tie. Intents took home $527,977, while Moore Bills won $453,529.
Several boats were finally able to reel in qualifying blue marlin after no one was able to catch any weighing the tournament-minimum 400 pounds throughout the first four days.
The first catch came in shortly after the scales opened.
Colts Neck, New Jersey-based Pipe Dreamer brought in a 473-pounder, thanks to angler and owner Chip Caruso. The crew of the Pipe Dreamer watched via live web cam as Burke Wall’s Savannah, Georgia-based Trash Man backed into the scale to weight what would be a 549-pound white marlin to take the lead.
Less than 10 minutes later, Kristen Jezierski’s Pasadena, Maryland-based Haulin’ n’ Ballin’ brought in a 630-pounder for angler Zeb Zebley. The lead would stand, giving Haulin’ n’ Ballin’ $555, 365 for the heaviest white marlin.
Local boats also placed in the event. Greg Lentz and Jim Foulke’s Cape May-based Trust Me Too finished third in points for the Atlantic Tackle Billfish Calcutta category, winning $4,324. Joe Roberts’ Cape May-based Love Boat won the third-place trophy for points in the blue marlin category.
Others also received calcutta winnings for various positions on the leaderboard during the tournament.
John Raimondo’s Avalon-based Sea Mistress won $54,032 during the week, and Jamie Diller Stone Harbor-based Canyon Lady won $1,660.