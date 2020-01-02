A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events.
Basketball
Seagull Classic
Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Holy Spirit
Tickets: $10 per day. Senior citizens and children 10 and under cost $5. Children under 5 are free.
This showcase returns for the third time since The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization revitalized the event in 2018. The Organization is a group of basketball officials dedicated to improving the game. The organization runs the annual CO Basketball Summit, a gathering of coaches and officials involved in the South Jersey basketball scene.
Five teams ranked in The Press girls basketball Elite 11 — No. 3 Cherokee, No. 5 Middle Township. No. 8 Lenape, No. 9 Mainland Regional and No. 11 Atlantic City — will participate. The Seagull will also feature three teams in the boys Elite 11 — No. 2 Wildwood Catholic; No. 7 St. Augustine Prep and No. 9 Timber Creek.
The Seagull’s two marquee games will be Wildwood Catholic vs. state Group IV contender Elizabeth at 8 p.m. Saturday and The Patrick School vs. St. Augustine Prep at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Seagull gives South Jersey fans a chance to see Jonathan Kuminga of The Patrick School, who is the nation’s No. 1 class of 2021 prospect. The 6-foot-8 Kuminga is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The schedule (all games are boys contests unless otherwise noted):
Friday
5 p.m. — Atlantic City vs. Cherry Hill West
6:30 p.m. — Girls: Atlantic City vs. Middle Township
8 p.m. — Middle Township vs. Mater Dei
Saturday
9:30 a.m. — Girls: Wildwood vs. Holy Spirit
11 a.m. — Girls: Gloucester Catholic vs. Rancocas Valley Regional
12:30 p.m. — Girls: Mainland Regional vs. Cherokee
2 p.m. — Cherokee vs. Glassboro
3:30 p.m. — St. Joseph vs. Southern Regional
5 p.m. — Camden Catholic vs. Linden
6:30 p.m. — Rancocas Valley Regional vs. West Deptford
8 p.m. — Wildwood Catholic vs. Elizabeth
Sunday
Noon — Girls: Ocean City vs. Lenape
1:30 p.m. — Ocean City vs. Haddonfield
3 p.m. — Penns Grove vs. Paulsboro
4:30 p.m. — Timber Creek vs. Burlington Township
6 p.m. — St. Augustine Prep vs. The Patrick School
7:30 p.m. — Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville
— Michael McGarry
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.