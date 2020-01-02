A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events.

Basketball

Seagull Classic

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Holy Spirit

Tickets: $10 per day. Senior citizens and children 10 and under cost $5. Children under 5 are free.

This showcase returns for the third time since The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization revitalized the event in 2018. The Organization is a group of basketball officials dedicated to improving the game. The organization runs the annual CO Basketball Summit, a gathering of coaches and officials involved in the South Jersey basketball scene.

Five teams ranked in The Press girls basketball Elite 11 — No. 3 Cherokee, No. 5 Middle Township. No. 8 Lenape, No. 9 Mainland Regional and No. 11 Atlantic City — will participate. The Seagull will also feature three teams in the boys Elite 11 — No. 2 Wildwood Catholic; No. 7 St. Augustine Prep and No. 9 Timber Creek.

The Seagull’s two marquee games will be Wildwood Catholic vs. state Group IV contender Elizabeth at 8 p.m. Saturday and The Patrick School vs. St. Augustine Prep at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Seagull gives South Jersey fans a chance to see Jonathan Kuminga of The Patrick School, who is the nation’s No. 1 class of 2021 prospect. The 6-foot-8 Kuminga is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The schedule (all games are boys contests unless otherwise noted):

Friday

5 p.m. — Atlantic City vs. Cherry Hill West

6:30 p.m. — Girls: Atlantic City vs. Middle Township

8 p.m. — Middle Township vs. Mater Dei

Saturday

9:30 a.m. — Girls: Wildwood vs. Holy Spirit

11 a.m. — Girls: Gloucester Catholic vs. Rancocas Valley Regional

12:30 p.m. — Girls: Mainland Regional vs. Cherokee

2 p.m. — Cherokee vs. Glassboro

3:30 p.m. — St. Joseph vs. Southern Regional

5 p.m. — Camden Catholic vs. Linden

6:30 p.m. — Rancocas Valley Regional vs. West Deptford

8 p.m. — Wildwood Catholic vs. Elizabeth

Sunday

Noon — Girls: Ocean City vs. Lenape

1:30 p.m. — Ocean City vs. Haddonfield

3 p.m. — Penns Grove vs. Paulsboro

4:30 p.m. — Timber Creek vs. Burlington Township

6 p.m. — St. Augustine Prep vs. The Patrick School

7:30 p.m. — Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville

— Michael McGarry

 

