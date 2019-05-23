MARQUEE MATCHUPS
Track and Field
South Jersey Public School Championships
3:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday
Groups I and IV at Washington Township
Groups II and III at Delsea Regional
Among the Press-area athletes to watch this weekend are Brielle Smith of Oakcrest, Claudine Smith of Atlantic City, Lauren Princz of Egg Harbor Township and Sahmir Jones of Pleasantville.
Baseball
South Jersey Non-Public A Quarterfinal
(seeds in parentheses)
4 p.m.
St. John Vianney (9) at St. Augustine (1)
Top-seeded St. Augustine begins defense of its state Non-Public A title. Kenny Levari is batting .444 for the Hermits, while Jay Hoopes is one of South Jersey's top pitchers. St. Augustine received a first-round bye, while St. John Vianney advanced with a 14-0 win over Donovan Catholic.