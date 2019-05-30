The high school spring sports championship season continues Friday with baseball, softball, track and field and volleyball events.
What follows is a preview of the action:
Baseball
South Jersey Non-Public A championship
4 p.m.
St. Joseph Metuchen (20-8) at St. Augustine Prep (23-4)
Top-seeded St. Augustine has won three straight South Jersey titles and is the defending state Non-Public A champion. Kenny Levari is batting .441 for the Hermits, while Kevin Foreman is batting .446 with 32 runs scored. Adam Boucher leads sixth-seeded St. Joseph with a .387 average and a 6-3 pitching record.
Softball
State Non-Public I semifinal
1:30 p.m. at Rowan College at Gloucester County
Buena Regional (23-4) vs. South Hunterdon (17-6)
Buena is a perennial Cape-Atlantic League power but the Chiefs are seeking their first-ever appearance in a state final. The Chiefs have outscored their opponents 45-0 in four playoff games. Buena pitcher Natalie Ampole allowed just five hits as Buena beat Pennsville 8-0 in the South Jersey title game. Kayla Kilmer is batting .411 and is 12-6 on the mound for South Hunterdon.
South Jersey Non-Public B final
1:30 p.m. at Rowan University
St. Joseph (29-2) vs. Holy Cross (17-6)
Top-seeded St. Joe is a win aaway from its first state final appearance since 2014. The Wildcats have not won a state title. Emily Jost is batting .447 with five home runs for St. Joe. Tessa Bruneau leads second-seeded Holy Cross with a .406 average and 28 runs scored.
Volleyball
South Jersey championship
Sterling (26-2) at Southern Regional (37-2)
4:30 p.m.
Top-seeded Southern is seeking its 10th straight sectional title. Matt Maxwell leads the Rams with 701 assists. Sterling is the second seed.
TRACK AND FIELD
State group track and field championships
Groups I, IV and Non-Public B
2:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Franklin High School
Claudine Smith of Atlantic City and Lauren Princz of Egg Harbor Township will defend their titles in the Group IV 100-meter hurdles and Group IV 200 dash, respectively.
The Holy Spirit boys have a trio of boys — De-Quan Johnson (100 dash), Ahmad Brown (400 dash) and Matthew Keidat (800 run) — who should contend for Non-Public B titles.
Groups II, III and Non-Public A
2:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Regional
Sincere Rhea of St. Augustine Prep will look to continue his excellent season. The senior is the top seed in the 110 hurdles and 400 dash and is also among the favorites in the 200 dash.
Gabriel Moronta of Pleasantville should contend in the Group II 800 run. The Greyhounds 4x400 relay team is also capable of winning a Group II state title.
In girls events, Brielle Smith will defend her Group II javelin championship.
