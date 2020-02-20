Basketball

Cape-Atlantic League tournament

The ninth-annual tournament starts Monday. The Wildwood Catholic boys and the Ocean City girls are the defending champions.

Eight boys and girls teams qualify — the top two teams in each of the league’s three divisions plus two wild cards.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the CAL had not yet released the seeding for the Atlantic City and St. Joseph boys teams, which play each other. One will be No. 4 and the other No. 5. If Atlantic City hosts, the game will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday. If St. Joe hosts, it will be at 7.

BOYS

Monday

Seeding, time and location to be determined

for Atlantic City vs. St. Joseph

4 p.m. — Holy Spirit (6) at Mainland Reg. (3)

6 p.m. — Pleasantville (7) at St. Augustine (2)

7:30 p.m. — O.C. (8) at Wildwood Cath. (1)

Wednesday, at Absegami

5 p.m.

Spirit/Mainland vs. St. Augustine/Pleasantville

7 p.m.

St. Joe/A.C. vs. Ocean City/Wildwood Catholic

GIRLS

Monday

4 p.m. — ACIT (6) at Atlantic City (3)

5 p.m. — OLMA (7) at Ocean City (2)

5:30 p.m. — Absegami (8) at Wildwood Catholic (1); Middle Twp. (5) at Mainland (4)

Thursday, at Ocean City

5 p.m. — ACIT/A.C. vs. OLMA/Ocean City

7 p.m. — Middle/Mainland vs. Absegami/W.C.

Feb. 29, at Stockton University

Noon — Girls championship

2 p.m. — Boys championship

Wrestling

Saturday (preliminary rounds begin 10 a.m.)

District 26 at Rowan College of South Jersey (Gloucester); finals at 6 p.m.

Local team: Lacey Township

District 29 at Southern Reg.; finals at 4:30

Local teams: Barnegat, Buena Regional, Holy Spirit, Pinelands Regional, Southern

District 30 at Delsea Regional; finals at 6

Local teams: Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Lower Cape May Regional, Oakcrest

District 31 at Williamstown; finals at 5

Local teams: Cedar Creek, Mainland Regional, Middle Township, Millville, St. Augustine Prep, Vineland

District 32 at Absegami; finals at 5

Local teams: Absegami, Cumberland Regional, Hammonton, Ocean City, St. Joseph

Boys swimming

Sunday, at The College of the New Jersey

State Non-Public A Final

St. Augustine Prep vs. Christian Brothers Academy, 11:30 a.m.

State Public B Final

Mainland Regional vs. Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.

