Basketball
Cape-Atlantic League tournament
The ninth-annual tournament starts Monday. The Wildwood Catholic boys and the Ocean City girls are the defending champions.
Eight boys and girls teams qualify — the top two teams in each of the league’s three divisions plus two wild cards.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the CAL had not yet released the seeding for the Atlantic City and St. Joseph boys teams, which play each other. One will be No. 4 and the other No. 5. If Atlantic City hosts, the game will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday. If St. Joe hosts, it will be at 7.
BOYS
Monday
Seeding, time and location to be determined
for Atlantic City vs. St. Joseph
4 p.m. — Holy Spirit (6) at Mainland Reg. (3)
6 p.m. — Pleasantville (7) at St. Augustine (2)
7:30 p.m. — O.C. (8) at Wildwood Cath. (1)
Wednesday, at Absegami
5 p.m.
Spirit/Mainland vs. St. Augustine/Pleasantville
7 p.m.
St. Joe/A.C. vs. Ocean City/Wildwood Catholic
GIRLS
Monday
4 p.m. — ACIT (6) at Atlantic City (3)
5 p.m. — OLMA (7) at Ocean City (2)
5:30 p.m. — Absegami (8) at Wildwood Catholic (1); Middle Twp. (5) at Mainland (4)
Thursday, at Ocean City
5 p.m. — ACIT/A.C. vs. OLMA/Ocean City
7 p.m. — Middle/Mainland vs. Absegami/W.C.
Feb. 29, at Stockton University
Noon — Girls championship
2 p.m. — Boys championship
Wrestling
Saturday (preliminary rounds begin 10 a.m.)
District 26 at Rowan College of South Jersey (Gloucester); finals at 6 p.m.
Local team: Lacey Township
District 29 at Southern Reg.; finals at 4:30
Local teams: Barnegat, Buena Regional, Holy Spirit, Pinelands Regional, Southern
District 30 at Delsea Regional; finals at 6
Local teams: Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Lower Cape May Regional, Oakcrest
District 31 at Williamstown; finals at 5
Local teams: Cedar Creek, Mainland Regional, Middle Township, Millville, St. Augustine Prep, Vineland
District 32 at Absegami; finals at 5
Local teams: Absegami, Cumberland Regional, Hammonton, Ocean City, St. Joseph
Boys swimming
Sunday, at The College of the New Jersey
State Non-Public A Final
St. Augustine Prep vs. Christian Brothers Academy, 11:30 a.m.
State Public B Final
Mainland Regional vs. Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.
