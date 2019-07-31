BORGATA
9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 2; $20
WHAT TO EXPECT: Martha Graham Cracker is a drag queen from Philadelphia who sings and performs with a talented band of musicians. Known for her “monster” drag style, Cracker is all about engaging an audience with her dynamite voice and hairy arms. Cracker routinely performs a variety of songs from artists such as Prince, Black Sabbath, Nina Simone and Crowded House. This is not your everyday drag show, but of course Martha Graham Cracker is not your everyday drag queen. Those attending the show at Borgata are in for a unique, entertaining experience.