Martin Anguelov scored 16 points and sank four 3-pointers as the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team clinched the Cape-Atlantic League United Division with a 66-4 win over Middle Township on Thursday night.
Jahlil White added 17 for the winning Crusaders. Jeremiah Camacho scored 16 for the Panthers.
Wildwood Catholic 18 13 22 13 – 66
Middle Township 8 14 8 14 - 44
WC – White 17, Lopez 6, Hopping 7, Anguelov 16, Thweatt 12, Zarfati 8
MT – Harris 7, Marino 6, Sapp 6, McNeal 5, Camacho 16, B. Harris 2, Flanders 2
