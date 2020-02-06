Martin Anguelov

Anguelov drives to the basket in a Battle by the Bay game against Seton Hall Prep.

10. Martin Anguelov: The Wildwood Catholic junior basketball standout sank his 200th career 3-pointer in a win over Cape May tech on Wednesday.

