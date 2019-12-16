Boardwalk Basketball Classic Lower Cape May Boys

Martin Anguelov, Lower Cape May Regional vs Northeast Boys basketball at the Wildwood Boardwalk Basketball Classic held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

Martin Anguelov

Wildwood Catholic

6-0 Jr. G

Anguelov transferred from Lower Cape May last season. He must sit the first four games of this season. He averaged 21.7 points and sank 50 3-pointers for Lower last season.

