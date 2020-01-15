MLK Day in Atlantic City

Hundreds of people walked Monday from the Martin Luther King School and Community Complex to the Civil Rights Garden at Stockton University’s Carnegie Library to commemorate the slain civil-rights leader.

The NAACP Atlantic City Branch and the City of Atlantic City are sponsoring a ceremony and program Jan. 20 at The Civil Rights Garden and St. James A.M.E. Church. 

The agenda for the day includes:

10:30 a.m. - Meet at MLK School Complex, 1700 Marmora Ave.

11:00 a.m. - March to the city's Civil Rights Garden

11:30 a.m. - Bell Ringing & Ceremony 

noon - Program at St. James A.M.E. Church

Rev. Latasha Milton of Asbury Methodist Church is slated to be the guest speaker.

Contact: 609-272-7241

