OCEAN CASINO RESORT
8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 16; $43, $64, $85, $127
WHAT TO EXPECT: Two of the most popular singers from the Philippines, Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez will be on the same bill Friday night at Ocean Casino Resort. Nievera has performed for over three decades, earning the nickname of “The Concert King” in the process. The three-time GMMSF Box Office Entertainment Awards winner has maintained a very well-rounded career on television, in films and on concert stages. Fernandez began her career at age 16 and has gone on to become one of the most famous and sought after female entertainers in the Philippines. She is known as the “Concert Queen” for her ability to draw huge crowds at her concerts. There will no doubt be a sizeable crowd on hand Friday for this special show.