Age: 18

High school: Ocean City High School

Hometown: Ocean City

Parents: Michael and Jennifer Jamison

Community/school activities: Volunteer at Little Miss Ocean City Foundation; student teacher Ocean City schools; volunteer/buddy, Upper Township Challenger Sports; co-director and assistant teacher, Ocean City Community Center Disney Camp; Ocean City High School ambassador; Ocean City Dance Team captain; treasurer, National Honor Society and class council; Miss Ocean City 2020

Post-high school plans: Auburn University with major in nursing

Career goals: Doctorate of nursing practice

Even when she needs help herself, Mary Grace looks for ways to help others. Diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a condition that causes persistent pain, stiffness and swelling in joints, Mary Grace spent a summer at Ronald McDonald House. After a summer there, she realized she was not content with sitting in a bed. She started “The Promise Parlor,” which provides Ocean City High School students with free hair and makeup for prom. Last year, through the Promise Parlor, Mary Grace raised $8,000 for the Ronald McDonald House. No matter where Mary Grace’s career takes her, she plans to return to volunteer at Ronald McDonald House, a commitment she’s made because of the help she received there. On top of her volunteer work, Mary Grace has managed to maintain a 4.27 cumulative GPA. She works with a smile and a mantra that runs through her mind daily: “A fulfilled life comes from living for others and not yourself.”

You were diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis. How has this shaped your philosophy as a leader?

It has taught me to give back to a community that does so much for me. Sitting in hospital beds, I really couldn’t do much, so I decided to turn the negative into something positive. I’d say it has taught me perseverance and determination. It definitely shaped me into the person I am.

You’ve made a point of giving back to the foundations/charities that have helped you. How will you build volunteering into your future?

I’ve always considered going back to the Ronald McDonald House, which is why I chose to do nursing. Even if I go there in the future and just read books to the kids, I want to do anything I can to give back.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced, and how did you overcome it?

The summer I spent at the Ronald McDonald House was definitely the biggest challenge. I was told at such a young age that I would never be able to dance or run again. I overcame it by using the time I spent there to give back. It was uplifting to see the joy the kids there had, given their situations. It made me more grateful.

— Emily Montgomery

Tags

Load comments