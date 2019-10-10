Political party: Independent
Age: 51
Hometown: Woodbine
Current job: Registered pharmacist assistant at Woodbine Developmental Center pharmacy and registered pharmacist assistant at Family Health Pharmacy
Education: Not listed
Political message: I am experienced, committed and concerned, and I put the citizens in the community first. I help educate residents on resources available. I have assisted residents in attending college, home ownership, summer youth programs and government services. I am committed to maintaining the quality of life that Woodbine residents deserve. “Forward Together"
