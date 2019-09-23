Estell Manor
Council
Mary L. Pavoni
Political party: Republican
Age: 44
Hometown: Estell Manor
Current job: Accountant
Education: Master of Business Administration
Political message: As an accountant, I hope to be given the opportunity to bring some financial expertise to the City. Our financial situation is dire. If we are going to maintain a good quality of life, then we need to be sensible. I would like to promise that taxes would never go up or that we would be able to cut them, but I won’t lie to try and get your vote. If I do get the opportunity to serve, I will vote based on facts and law, not favors. If elected, I will give you 110% working for the entire City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.