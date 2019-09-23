Estell Manor

Council

Mary L. Pavoni

Political party: Republican

Age: 44

Hometown: Estell Manor

Current job: Accountant

Education: Master of Business Administration

Political message: As an accountant, I hope to be given the opportunity to bring some financial expertise to the City. Our financial situation is dire. If we are going to maintain a good quality of life, then we need to be sensible. I would like to promise that taxes would never go up or that we would be able to cut them, but I won’t lie to try and get your vote. If I do get the opportunity to serve, I will vote based on facts and law, not favors. If elected, I will give you 110% working for the entire City.

