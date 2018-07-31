LINWOOD — Audiences instantly fell in love with Mary Poppins in 1964 when she floated down with her big umbrella and dropped into her role as a nanny for Jane and Michael Banks.
The curtain is going up Thursday at Mainland Regional High School on "Mary Poppins Jr." and director Deborah Glenn of Deborah Glenn Drama and Vocals said she hopes audiences will love the production and enjoy all the characters and the music they have enjoyed for years.
The casting call brought talented kids from across the county. They have worked all summer at the Ensemble Arts dance studio in the Cardiff Center in Egg Harbor Township to bring "Mary Poppins Jr." to life.
To give the most students a chance in the spotlight, the leading roles have been double cast. There are 43 kids ranging in age from 7-17 in the cast and many of them with years of experience already under their belts. The title role of Mary Poppins is shared by veterans Julianna Gonzales and Molly Pugliese, both from Egg Harbor Township.
Everyone’s favorite chimney sweep, Bert, will be played by Lauren Waldron, of Mays Landing, and J.P. Hammer, of Egg Harbor Township. The role of George Banks is shared by Ean Boakes, of Mays Landing, and Jason Pittner, of Egg Harbor Township. Winifred Banks is played by Mara McBane and Elena Marcato, both of Egg Harbor Township. Ellie Savino, of Egg Harbor Township, and Jenna Haas, of Mays Landing, will share the role of Jane Banks while her brother Michael will be portrayed by Summer Dewitt, of Egg Harbor Township, and Jessica Luciano, of Mays Landing.
The curtain is up at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2 and Friday Aug. 3 with a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 and the final show is 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. For more information or to reserve tickets call 609-287-7648 or visit glenndramavocals@yahoo.com