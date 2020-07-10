Phillies Baseball

Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola adjusts his mask during practice. Nola had been quarantining for seven days after he was exposed to someone with the new coronavirus.

A few players – notably shortstop Didi Gregorius and third baseman Jean Segura – wore masks during the Phillies intrasquad games this week.

Will more players wear masks once games start?

First baseman Rhys Hoskins says he’s considering it.

“Initially, I thought that anytime I was on the field, I would not be wearing a mask, but maybe it’s something I keep in my back pocket in a Ziploc baggie or something,” he said. “When somebody gets on first, I throw it on. I’m not super bothered by it. These are pretty comfortable. Hot, for sure, but the expense of being hot is worth not catching this thing and potentially ruining a season."

