A few players – notably shortstop Didi Gregorius and third baseman Jean Segura – wore masks during the Phillies intrasquad games this week.
Will more players wear masks once games start?
First baseman Rhys Hoskins says he’s considering it.
“Initially, I thought that anytime I was on the field, I would not be wearing a mask, but maybe it’s something I keep in my back pocket in a Ziploc baggie or something,” he said. “When somebody gets on first, I throw it on. I’m not super bothered by it. These are pretty comfortable. Hot, for sure, but the expense of being hot is worth not catching this thing and potentially ruining a season."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.