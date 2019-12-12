101319_spt_calboyssoccer

On October 12th, 2019, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School Boys soccer hosts Egg Harbor Township High School for the semifinals of the CAL Tournament. EHTHS defender #21 Luan Duong tries to clear the ball as Oakcrest #11 Mason Stokes bears down on him.

The senior had 13 assists and scored 12 goals for the Falcons. He finished his career with 28 assists and 26 goals.

