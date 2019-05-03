Need to know: The first Japanese-bred horse to make the Kentucky Derby starting gate, Master Fencer got here through the Japan Road to the Derby series, finishing second and fourth in two races on that path. The top three point-getters on the Japan Road weren’t Triple Crown-nominated and passed on the opportunity to run in the Derby. If his last two races are any indication, Master Fencer will be coming from way off the pace. Julien Leparoux will ride him for the first time.
A good bet? He makes for a good story, but he doesn’t make for a very good bet. There’s certainly a layer of mystery to his first race in America, but an in-the-money finish would be a shocker.