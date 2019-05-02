Owner: Katsumi and Yasuyo Yoshizawa

Auction price: Never sold at auction

Earnings to date: $234,392

Best performance: Fukuryu Stakes (Japan), second

About Katsumi and Yasuyo Yoshizawa: Yoshizawa Stable, a private training facility with three locations in Japan, has had six-time Grade I winner Gold Ship, 2014 Longines World Best Racehorse and three-time Grade I-winning Just a Way and prominent Japanese sire Tanino Gimlet. The Yoshizawas purchased Master Fencer’s dam, Sexy Zamurai, for $110,000 at the 2005 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

