Age: 17
High School: Wildwood High school
Hometown: Wildwood
Parents: Mateo Perez and Judith Cruz
Community/school activities: Volunteer soccer coach at Cape-a-Roos; volunteer fundraiser for Wildwood High School at the New Jersey Firefighter Convention; concession stand volunteer for Boardwalk Basketball Classic; volunteer water boy/supporter for the Mudhen and Delmo runs; foodbank volunteer; beach cleanup volunteer; church cleanup volunteer; Holiday Extravaganza volunteer; Wildwood High School’s haunted house volunteer
Post-high school plans: Attending The College of New Jersey where he will major in mechanical engineering.
Career goals: Returning to his hometown to help the community, no matter where he ends up in his future endeavors.
Mateo strives to give back to his community. Leadership and volunteerism are embedded in his personality, but it’s also something that Mateo’s family has never had the opportunity to do. The son of undocumented parents, Mateo learned how to put himself in other people’s shoes. Mateo is a Peer Leader in his community where he volunteers at many events and fundraisers. He is drawn to the tight-knit community Wildwood prides itself on being. The most important aspect of his community leadership is that he finds alternatives for young adults so that they stay away from drugs. Whether it’s working at a food bank, volunteering with a soccer program, or participating in a beach cleanup, Mateo is always willing to give back to the community that gave him so many opportunities.
What would you say is the most important trait/skill you learned from holding so many leadership positions?
“Throughout my experiences, I have learned to be able to put myself in other people’s shoes,” says Mateo. He also explained that due to his personal struggles, he is able to relate to other people’s struggles and help them as a way of giving back.
How has your family — however you define that — shaped your experiences as a person?
I come from an undocumented family. I am the only one who was born in the United States. My sister was the top of her class, very involved, and even had scholarships to go to college. But all of those scholarships were taken away after high school because of her citizenship status. My sister told me to always give back to our community because they were always accepting of her. I learned from this that no matter what, there’s always someone who needs help. I want to give back to the people who made me who I am today.
How will you use your leadership skills in your future leadership positions?
I want to come back to my community and tell people my story. I want to show them what it means to be a volunteer. I want them to know my story and understand my reasons for being a leader so that I can encourage other people to do the same.
— Emily Montgomery
