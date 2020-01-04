Middle Ocean City Boys Basketball

Middle Township vs. Ocean City boys Basketball, Friday Dec. 20, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Kiyel Flanders scored 15 points but Middle lost in overtime in this Seagull Classic game. Matt Marino scored 14 points for Middle, which fell to 2-3. Miles Sapp grabbed 12 rebound for the Panthers.

Guard Peter Gorman sank 10 of 17 shots, scored 29 points and had seven steals for Mater Dei (4-1).

Mater Dei 7 13 17 11 10 – 58

Middle Twp. 14 13 9 12 5 – 53

MD – Parland 11, Urban 8, Gorman 29, Tancredi 8, Treadwell 2

MT – Marino 14, Flanders 15, McNeal 5, Sapp 6, Hatcher 4, Camacho 9

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments