Kiyel Flanders scored 15 points but Middle lost in overtime in this Seagull Classic game. Matt Marino scored 14 points for Middle, which fell to 2-3. Miles Sapp grabbed 12 rebound for the Panthers.
Guard Peter Gorman sank 10 of 17 shots, scored 29 points and had seven steals for Mater Dei (4-1).
Mater Dei 7 13 17 11 10 – 58
Middle Twp. 14 13 9 12 5 – 53
MD – Parland 11, Urban 8, Gorman 29, Tancredi 8, Treadwell 2
MT – Marino 14, Flanders 15, McNeal 5, Sapp 6, Hatcher 4, Camacho 9
