St. Augustine Prep vs Mainland Regional CAL boys semifinals games

St. Augustine’s Matt Delaney #31 attempts a shot against Mainland’s JaQuan Mace #0, left Nana Osunniyi #10, middle and Kareem Spence #2, right during the first half CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Matt Delaney

St. Augustine Prep

6-8 Junior Forward

Delaney helped lead the Hermits to the South Jersey Non-Public A championship and the CAL American Division title. He averaged 15.3 points.

