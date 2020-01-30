Matt Marino scored 26 points to lead the Middle Township High School boys basketball team to a 71-59 win over Vineland on Thursday night.
T.J. Harris added 15 for Middle. Yasmere Diggs led the Fighting Clan with 25.
Middle has won four of its last five games and is 7-9. Vineland falls to 4-10.
Vineland 12 9 21 17 - 59
Middle Township 24 17 17 13 – 71
VL – Gaye 9, Diggs 25, Kates 3, Holmes 7, Williams 15
MT – McNeal 4, Marino 26, Harris 15, Sapp 9, Aftanis 3, Camacho 14
