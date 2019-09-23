Matt Milam

Political party: Democrat
Age: 57
Hometown: Vineland
Current job: Trucking consultant
Education: Associate degree from Cumberland County College in 2007
Political message: Having seen the difficulties my parents went through near the ends of their lives, I want to help our seniors. So I expanded the senior property tax freeze. My dad was a veteran. So I’ve worked hard for our vets. The NJ American Veterans named me the 2019 NJ Assemblyman of the Year. As a father of two daughters, I want women to be treated equally. I’m proud of passing strong equal pay protections. And as a small businessman, I feel passionately about helping our local industries grow. I’ve helped get our companies more capital, cut red tape, and expand.
