Southern's Matt Wilhelm (front) looks to control Delbarton's Joe Tavoso in a 152 lb match. Saturday March 7 2015 State High School Wrestling Championship Friday at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

Wilhelm won two region wrestling championships and finished third in the state 2015.

