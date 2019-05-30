Janet Chapman, Owner, Instructor at Fitness Connection
Formerly a professional dancer in Atlantic City, Janet Chapman also performed in the long-running production of “Jubilee” at Bally’s Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas strip. For the past 11 years, she has owned Fitness Connection in Linwood, where she is a Pilates instructor who utilizes the Reformer, Wunda Chair and Tower. She also specializes in Barre classes. The proud parent of twins Maddie and Mitchell who are in high school, Janet is dancing in support of the Community FoodBank to give back to the community and to show her children the importance of volunteering. She believes that one person really can make a difference in another person’s life. This is Janet's second appearance as a dancer/choreographer in DUTACS.