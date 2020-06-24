Medical fraud pleas

Matthew Tedesco, 42, of Linwood, leaves the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in Camden after pleading guilty to committing conspiracy to commit health fraud charges. Thursday, August 17

Matthew Tedesco, of Northfield, a pharmaceutical sales representative, was the first to plead guilty to health care fraud charges in this case in August 2017. Tedesco also recruited patients to request expensive, unneeded drugs, without having seen a doctor, according to his plea.

