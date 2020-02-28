kenny tolbert

Kenny Tolbert (12) plays little league at the Max Manning fields in Pleasantville. Manning was a former Negro Leagues pitcher. June 12 2007

The Max Manning Sports Center is located on Park Avenue in Pleasantville.

Max Manning was a Pleasantville native and a former Negro Leagues pitcher. 

A 6-foot-4-inch right-hander with a sidearm delivery, Manning was a high school standout who played for the Johnson Stars in Atlantic City after high school. In 1937, he was contacted by the Detroit Tigers for a tryout, but the offer was withdrawn when the team found out he was black, according to "The Biographical Encyclopedia of the Negro Baseball Leagues." 

