Max Valles, St. Joseph (2012)

6-5 225 LB/WR

Valles caught four touchdown passes and had seven sacks and 15 tackles for losses for the 2011 Wildcats team that finished 10-0 with six shutouts and won the state Non-Public I title. Valles played at Virginia.

